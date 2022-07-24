Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of BWEN opened at $1.64 on Friday. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadwind by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Broadwind by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

