Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Broadwind Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of BWEN opened at $1.64 on Friday. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Broadwind
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
