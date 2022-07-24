Brokerages Set Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) PT at $38.00

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after buying an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after purchasing an additional 791,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 50.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,064,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,969,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Price Performance

NYSE:ARNC opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. Arconic has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Further Reading

