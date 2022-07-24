Brokerages Set Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT at $17.44

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

Several brokerages have commented on CURLF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Shares of CURLF opened at $6.15 on Friday. Curaleaf has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $13.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

