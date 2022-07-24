Brokerages Set Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) PT at $16.67

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRPH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Graphite Bio Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. Graphite Bio has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $186.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.

Institutional Trading of Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Graphite Bio by 89.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the first quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graphite Bio by 69.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.