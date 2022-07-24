Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Price Target at $31.87

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 113.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 78,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRO opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

