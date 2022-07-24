Brokerages Set Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) PT at $62.00

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

MONRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moncler from €67.00 ($67.68) to €62.00 ($62.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.