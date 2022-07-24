Brokerages Set TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target at $49.60

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCBK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

TCBK stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

