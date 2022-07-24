Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $836,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,247,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,749,000 after acquiring an additional 80,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after acquiring an additional 217,857 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 993,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 192,057 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 849,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.