Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 437,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 92,511 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 354,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 55,940 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,160,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 299,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 146,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSST opened at $49.86 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14.

