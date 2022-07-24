Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,894 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Horizon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in First Horizon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 269,586 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $253,190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,859,000 after purchasing an additional 130,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

