Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $173,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $16.12 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

