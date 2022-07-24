Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 9,649 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Trading Up 0.1 %

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.74. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.