BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.60 at National Bankshares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$4.60 to C$3.60 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating and a C$4.25 price objective for the company.

Shares of TSE BTB.UN opened at C$3.62 on Wednesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$3.44 and a 12 month high of C$4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.00.

In other news, Director Michel Léonard bought 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.88 per share, with a total value of C$49,741.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 315,111 shares in the company, valued at C$1,222,630.68. Insiders bought a total of 18,251 shares of company stock valued at $70,846 over the last quarter.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

