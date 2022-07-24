BTIG Research Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $67.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.47.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. V.F. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

