Bytom Price Reaches $0.0121 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 6% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $21.29 million and approximately $962,794.00 worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00255385 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,762,116,712 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

