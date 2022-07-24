Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CZR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $106.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Caesars Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.47.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.82. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

