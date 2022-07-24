Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$62.25 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

