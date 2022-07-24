Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 EPS.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 4.7 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average is $130.96.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,252,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 213.1% in the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 462,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,674,000 after acquiring an additional 314,545 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 67.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 315,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,380,000 after acquiring an additional 127,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.73.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

