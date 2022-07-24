Carter Financial Group INC. Buys Shares of 3,050 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

