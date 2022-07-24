Carter Financial Group INC. Makes New Investment in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 123,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF accounts for 6.2% of Carter Financial Group INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 284.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 367.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 47,788 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 36,371 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

DIVO stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

