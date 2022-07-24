Carter Financial Group INC. Takes Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Carter Financial Group INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carter Financial Group INC. owned 0.08% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,442,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

BLOK opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91.

