Carter Financial Group INC. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $158.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.44. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

