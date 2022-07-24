Casper Market Cap Reaches $171.61 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $171.61 million and $3.82 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016674 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001818 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032820 BTC.
About Casper
Casper’s total supply is 11,026,693,818 coins and its circulating supply is 5,448,243,300 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Buying and Selling Casper
