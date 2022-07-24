Casper Market Cap Reaches $171.61 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $171.61 million and $3.82 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032820 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 11,026,693,818 coins and its circulating supply is 5,448,243,300 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

