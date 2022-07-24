Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $178.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.02 and its 200-day moving average is $206.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

