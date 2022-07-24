CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.19

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $7.34. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 252,964 shares trading hands.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after buying an additional 153,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,243,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 108,928 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 123,477 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 596,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the period.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

