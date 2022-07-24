CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.19

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $7.34. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 252,964 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
