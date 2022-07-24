CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $59.23

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.23 and traded as high as C$64.27. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$64.27, with a volume of 1,800 shares changing hands.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$59.23.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

