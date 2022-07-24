Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 1,772 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 73.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,148,000 after acquiring an additional 254,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

MRK opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $84.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

