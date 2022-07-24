Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 259 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.46 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.