Center for Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $301,000 Investment in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in WPP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in WPP by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($15.90) to GBX 1,260 ($15.06) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.16) to GBX 750 ($8.97) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.17) to GBX 1,230 ($14.70) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $958.33.

WPP Price Performance

About WPP

WPP opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.39. WPP plc has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $83.69.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.