Center for Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Chubb stock opened at $184.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.13 and a 200 day moving average of $203.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $164.13 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

