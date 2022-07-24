Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 379.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $130.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average is $103.85.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

