Centrifuge Price Reaches $0.30 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $86.68 million and $165,187.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016638 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001808 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032602 BTC.
Centrifuge Profile
Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 284,927,398 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.
Buying and Selling Centrifuge
