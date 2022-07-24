CertiK (CTK) Reaches Market Cap of $64.36 Million

CertiK (CTK) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, CertiK has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032910 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CertiK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

