Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.91.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 2,100.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

