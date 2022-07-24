Chiliz Price Reaches $0.11 (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Chiliz has a market cap of $654.91 million and $65.28 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

CHZ is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,378,771 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

