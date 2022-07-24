China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Molybdenum in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Molybdenum Stock Performance

Shares of CMCLF stock opened at 0.49 on Wednesday. China Molybdenum has a 1 year low of 0.40 and a 1 year high of 0.84.

About China Molybdenum

China Molybdenum Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

