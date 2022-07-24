Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 1.0 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average of $133.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.