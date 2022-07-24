ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) is Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,074,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,378 shares during the quarter. ChromaDex comprises about 14.2% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 5.96% of ChromaDex worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 29.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDXC. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ChromaDex Trading Down 5.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau bought 60,037 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $99,661.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,925,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,564.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.91 on Friday. ChromaDex Co. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $130.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 81.32% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChromaDex Profile

(Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.