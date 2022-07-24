Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Quilter (LON:QLT)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.26) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QLT. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.94) to GBX 125 ($1.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.43) to GBX 100 ($1.20) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.03) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quilter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 132.50 ($1.58).

Quilter Stock Performance

Shares of LON:QLT opened at GBX 102.85 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5,142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.52. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.65 ($2.03).

Insider Buying and Selling at Quilter

Quilter Company Profile

In other Quilter news, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.47), for a total value of £243,693.75 ($291,325.46). In other Quilter news, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.47), for a total value of £243,693.75 ($291,325.46). Also, insider Glyn Barker purchased 88,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £99,520.96 ($118,973.05).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

