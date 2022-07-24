City (NASDAQ:CHCO) vs. Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 40.68% 16.51% 1.55% City 37.91% 13.55% 1.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and City’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $110.27 million 3.31 $46.71 million $5.51 8.30 City $235.11 million 5.24 $88.08 million $5.93 13.88

Insider and Institutional Ownership

City has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Southern First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

83.9% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of City shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of City shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern First Bancshares and City, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A City 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats City on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. It operates through eight retail offices located in Greenville, Charleston, and Columbia; three retail offices located in Raleigh, Greensboro, and Charlotte markets; and one retail office located in Atlanta. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, interactive voice response systems, and credit and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches and 905 full-time equivalent associates in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.