Civitas Hits Market Capitalization of $13,840.80 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $13,840.80 and $18.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003931 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00144241 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008530 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000757 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000199 BTC.
Civitas Profile
Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,696,472 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.
Civitas Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.