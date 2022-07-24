Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27), RTT News reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 8.9 %

CLF stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLF. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

