CMS Energy Co. (CMS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on August 31st

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $65.18 on Friday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 606.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

