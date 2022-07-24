Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $70.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $608,398. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 550.01%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

