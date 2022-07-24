Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.