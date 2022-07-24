Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,907,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,643 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,842,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 838,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,687,000 after acquiring an additional 135,929 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 404,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 257,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 72,484 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of SPMD opened at $41.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52.
