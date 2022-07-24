Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4,900.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sysco Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

NYSE SYY opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 101.03%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

