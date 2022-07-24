Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.21.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $220.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

