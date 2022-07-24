Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,053,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.