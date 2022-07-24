Column Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 904,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,568,000 after buying an additional 209,314 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 353,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 336,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 195,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,483 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.